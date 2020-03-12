1 hour ago

The Dean of the School of Performing Arts of the University of Ghana, Legon, Professor Kofi Agyekum, popularly known as Opanyin Agyekum has cautioned officials who will be handling the $100m set aside to fight the Coronavirus.

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has directed the Minister for Finance, Ken Ofori-Atta, to make available the cedi equivalent of $100 million to enhance Ghana’s efforts to fight Coronavirus.

“At my prompting, the Minister for Finance has made available the cedi equivalent of $100 million to enhance our coronavirus preparedness and response plan. That is to fund the expansion of infrastructure, purchase of materials and equipment and public education,” President Akufo-Addo while addressing the nation on Wednesday, 11th March, 2020.

Speaking to this on Peace FM's morning show ‘Kokrokoo’, Thursday, Opanyin Agyekum said when such monies are disbursed, the tendency of people diverting it for their personal use is high.

“However, I pray that those in charge will not divert the funds into their pockets but use it for the intended purpose,” he said.

Listen to him in the video below

peacefmonline