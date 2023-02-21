3 hours ago

Openlabs Ghana (formally NIIT) Tamale campus has organized a Small and Medium Enterprises (SME) programme for over 100 females in Tamale.

The programme which was held at GNAT Hall was attended by participants from various associations.

This Women Empowerment (SME) training is an initiative by Openlabs Ghana with major support from Mastercard foundation through Investisseurs & Partenaires (I&P).

The focus of the training was to equip SMEs with adequate knowledge on how to use the social media to market their business.

Speaking at the event, the Campus Manager for Tamale campus of Openlabs Ghana, Prince Charles Ofosu emphasized the importance of the training in this era.

“Openlabs Ghana has widely impacted on lives of people through the provision of tech skills, our partnership with I&P is to reach out to the less endowed and people living in the deprived area, especially in the Northern region. I will urge you all to take advantage of this training and build your capacity,” he stated

The lead facilitator for the training, Mr Baba Suhuyini took participants through a series of activities from presentations on various social media platforms available and how to use Facebook and TikTok to boost their business.

They were also given tips on customer care and bookkeeping methods.

Openlabs has technology centres across West Africa. It aims at improving career outcomes and digitally upskilling the youth of Africa trained over 30,000 students in Ghana, Liberia and Sierra Leone since 1999.

Source: Openlabs Ghana