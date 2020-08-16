5 hours ago

The head of Ghana Football Association's club licensing board, Dr. Kwame Amoah Baah Nuako has disclosed that operating licenses handed to football clubs to operate by his outfit is done annually.

According to him this is so because the requirements vary every year and as such clubs cannot use one license in perpetuity.

He says clubs can go through a whole lot of changes in a given year so the license is renewed after every season.

"The rules of club licensing are such that, once the season ends, the license automatically expires. We usually ask clubs to provide documents for licensing every season. Why do we do that? Because every year, something changes at individual clubs," he told Joy FM.

"Take Kotoko for example, We know that they have appointed a new board and CEO so it is expected that they will make the updates at the Registrar General's office so when we ask that they provide the necessary documents indicating changes for next season, they should be able to provide it." he added.

The current GFA have been keen to ensure strict adherence to rules bothering on club licensing.