4 hours ago

Personnel deployed to assist in the government’s ‘Operation Clean Your Frontage’ programme will begin work in full swing next week.

The Greater Accra Regional Minister, Henry Quartey who disclosed this, said 1,000 out of the 3,500 men and women deployed for the exercise had completed their training with the military.

He said the recruits will help the Regional Coordinating Council in making the Operation Clean Your Frontage agenda successful.

“We are glad to announce that 1,000 of the 3,500 men and women who were trained by the military have successfully passed out. As indicated, from next week, they will be in full force to ensure full enforcement of these by-laws”

The policy by the Greater Accra Regional Coordinating Council seeks to make it obligatory for all individuals and corporate entities to be responsible for the cleaning and greening of their immediate surroundings.

The campaign will, among other things, encourage the greening of the city.

The necessary by-laws have been passed and gazetted by the 29 Assemblies in the Greater Accra Region to enable the lawful implementation of the initiative.

Some personnel were deployed to implement sanitation bye-laws under the programme.

Source: citifmonline