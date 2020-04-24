36 minutes ago

Over 130 motorbikes have been impounded by the Accra Reg Police Command in and around Tudu, Kwame Nkrumah Circle, Ministeries, UTC, Kimbu, Tema Station for breaching the social distancing directive.

As part of measures to prevent the further spread of the coronavirus, motor riders are banned from picking a pillion rider in order to observe the social distancing Protocol.

Some motor riders who had stationed and soliciting passengers were also arrested.

Speaking in an interview with Peacefmonline, the Accra Regional Police Commander, DCOP Frederick Adu Anim, said the exercise will be sustained as all divisional and district commanders have been tasked to replicate same in their areas of responsibilities.