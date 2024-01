41 minutes ago

Ophelia Serwaa Amponsah of Ampem Darkoa Ladies has been adjudged as the NASCO player for the month of December.

She beat off competition from Vera Bema of Army Ladies, Faith Ladies' center forward, Alice Longdon and Faustina Tiwaa of Supreme Ladies.

Ophelia emerged as the winner after scoring five goals in four matches and winning one player of the match award.

She will take home a 32-inch NASCO Television set from ElectroLand Ghana Limted for winning Gthe award.