Information Minister, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah has described lawyer Martin Kpebu’s comment accusing President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo of spearheading criminal and corrupt activities in his government as unprofessional and shameful.

According to him, the accusation was without any factual basis and even though the country upholds freedoms of speech and association, Ghanaians must be responsible in their speech.

Lawyer Martin Kpebu has accused President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo of spearheading criminal and corrupt activities at the presidency and under his leadership.

Speaking on Joynews’ Newsfile program on Saturday, July 23, 2022, the private legal practitioner accused the president of being an ‘abysmal failure’ as far as the fight against corruption is concerned.

Martin Kpebu was speaking on the back of the recent report by the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC).

Lawyer Kpebu was of the view that the statistics keep getting worse because the first gentleman of the land appears adamant about fighting corruption under his watch.

“Akufo-Addo is part of the criminal syndicate at the Jubilee House. The president is definitely part. This corruption cannot happen without his involvement.

“Manasseh did this thing about Zoomlion, the spraying. When schools were being shut down, you know the corona period, schools were being closed and they were going to come back after 3 months, what was the need for the spraying?

“You follow Manasseh’s story, it lands on the president’s desk. Other stories land on their desks. The president; we have to say with all our energy, is part of that criminal syndicate and that we will not take this from you, you have to just step down,” he said.

Reacting to this however, the information minister described Martin Kpebu’s comment as “shameful and unprofessional”

“It is shameful and totally unprofessional to hear lawyer Kpebu without any factual basis, accuse the President of the Republic of being a member of a criminal syndicate.

“Even more worrying is the fact that a media house which is to be respected airs such content and happily reproduces it on websites and social media in a bid to achieve clicks and revenues on the backdrop of unfounded insults at its national leaders. We all uphold freedoms of speech and association but let's be responsible in how we do this.” He tweeted.

