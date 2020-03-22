2 hours ago

Ghana is currently on a two-week partial lockdown to reduce the spread of the Coronavirus pandemic.

Ghana so far has recorded 152 cases with 5 deaths and only 2 recoveries.

The question on the minds of many Ghanaians is why the Ghana Health Service (GHS) claims patients are responding to treatment and are in stable condition yet only two have recovered.

Information Minister, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah explained why during an interaction with Kwami Sefa Kayi on Peace FM's morning show 'Kokrokoo'.

Listen to him in the video below