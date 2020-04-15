1 hour ago

Minister for Information, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah has outlined some factors that will inform President Akufo-Addo's decision to whether to extend or not.

The President last week after assessment of the two weeks lockdown which is aimed at reducing the spread of Covid-19 extended it by a week.

According to the President, some expected over 15,000 test results will determine his next line of action. He further stated that the decisions will be taken based on the science of the situation.

This week Ghana's case count hit 636 with 17 recoveries and 8 deaths.

Explaining some factors that will inform the next line of action in a radio interview, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah said the first will be the number of positive cases recorded from the enhanced surveillance.

"One, how much of your case count is coming from the enhanced surveillance which gives you a fair idea of how far you are going ahead, it will not tell you exactly whether you are ahead but how far, through the enhanced surveillance you people you are finding asymptomatic which suggest early days of exposure and they are becoming the majority and it will give you an indication that you have moved beyond people with symptoms..."

"Two, positive cases outside your hot spot so Greater Accra, Greater Kumasi where you have sought to contain, how many positive cases are you getting outside this hotspot which positive cases can be reasonably traced to having exited the hot spot during this period because this data will inform the theory whether indeed..."

"The socio-economic of the lockdown, the calls that are coming you will see an increasing number of calls about food and perhaps even less about PPEs it gives you a certain idea about the socio-economic of the lockdown."

Oppong Nkrumah also added that the security situation in the country will also be assessed before any decision.

Peacefmonline