1 hour ago

The Member of Parliament for Ofoase /Ayirebi in the Eastern Region has donated materials to support some agencies in the constituency as part of measures to fight the COVID 19 pandemic.

Kojo Oppong Nkrumah who is also the Minister for Information presented PPEs, boxes of hand sanitizers, Veronica buckets and tissues to the district health directorate and the district emergency response team in his constituency.

The items were presented to the two agencies on behalf of the MP by the DCE for Akyemansa District, Paul Asamoah.

Mr. Asamoah said the donation was part of the MP’s contribution to fight against the virus in the constituency and to protect frontline workers.

The Akyemansa District Health Director, Madam Gifty Sunu who received the items thanks the MP for his benevolent support.

The DCE was accompanied by the Constituency Executives in the area.