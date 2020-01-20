1 hour ago

Opportunity International Savings and Loans Limited has ended a three-day Annual Performance Review workshop from 15th to 17th January 15 to 17, at Anita Hotel in Ejisu near Kumasi in the Ashanti region.

The workshop brought together the senior management team and branch managers from the 43 outlets across the country. The theme for the meeting was “Giving off our best”.

The CEO of Opportunity International, Kwame Owusu-Boateng, in his opening remarks extolled the team for their hard work and commitment to service for the past 15 years that the company has been in existence.

He challenged the team to be much more focused and to lift up their standards to achieve the best for the institution in the year ahead.

“Opportunity International remains very solid with a strong Capital Adequacy ratio, a very sound Liquidity position, we continue to adhere to our strong stance on Corporate Governance principles, we have not fallen short of the minimum Capital requirement by the Regulator, and our brand is very visible” he emphatically said.

Samuel Afful, the Deputy Chief Executive Officer and Chief Finance Officer during his presentation engaged the team on the financial performance of the company in 2019 and presented the 2020 budget and operational target to the team.

He urged the team to be excellent in their performance for the year ahead and to give off their best to achieve the utmost for the Institution.

Departmental Heads and Branch Managers presented their strategies to achieve their operational targets for the year 2020.

The Chief Business Officer Francis Owusu Ansah charged the Branch Managers to aim at exceeding the budget for 2020 by exploring new opportunities in the market.

The founder and CEO of Doterrys Consulting Limited, Dotun Osiyemi, a Management consultant took the team through training on “Execution: Leading an empowered team and strategic thinking principles”.

This training was aimed at equipping the Management Team and Branch Managers with practical skills in helping the institution to achieve its goals for the year 2020 and beyond.

Opportunity International Savings and Loans is a leading Non-Bank Financial Institution, licensed by the Bank of Ghana with a focus on formal transformational Banking in the SME and Micro Finance space.

As at December 2019, it had 543,657 clients of which 45,313 were loan clients. The institution won 15 prestigious awards in 2019 from different awarding bodies in the country.

myjoyonline