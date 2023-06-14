2 hours ago

The Court of Appeal has set July 3 to deliver judgment on the state’s application to set aside the High Court’s decision to restart the trial of former Cocobod boss Stephen Opuni.

This development comes after lawyers representing Opuni sought a stay in the appeal procedure, requesting additional time to include missing pages in the records of proceedings from the High Court.

Opuni’s legal team argued that the incomplete records before the Court of Appeal would impede a fair adjudication of the case.

However, in a unanimous decision, the Court of Appeal ruled that the missing documents are immaterial and that all necessary documents for the case’s determination are already in possession of the court.

As a result, the court has instructed the state to submit its written submissions by June 16, with the defense following suit within seven days.

The judgment on the case is now adjourned to July 3.

Source: citifmonline