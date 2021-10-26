2 hours ago

The Supreme Court has reinstated Justice Clemence Honyenuga as the judge to preside over the criminal trial of former COCOBOD Chief Executive, Dr Stephen Kwabena Opuni, who has been accused of causing financial loss to the state.

A seven-member review panel in a 4-3 majority decision on Tuesday (October 26, 2021) overturned an earlier decision by the court prohibiting Justice Honyenuga from presiding over the case.

That was after the court upheld a review application by the Attorney-General (A-G), Mr Godfred Yeboah Dame.

The judges on the majority side were Justices Jones Dotse (presiding judge), Prof Nii Ashie Kotey, Gertrude Torkornoo and Avril Lovelace Johnson.

Justices Gabriel Pwamang, Agnes Dordzie and Amadu Tanko dissented.

Source: graphic.com.gh