1 hour ago

Ghana’s High Commissioner to India, Michael Aaron Nii Nortey Yaw Oquaye Jnr. has presented five motorised tricyles to the Dome Kwabenya Constituency of the New Patriotic Party.

The tricycles, presented to the party in fulfilment of a promise by Mr Oquaye Jnr, are to be used by the constituency executives of the party for income generation at the grassroots level.

Handing over the keys to the constituency executives through the Constituency Chairman, Solomon Assante Mr Oquaye said the “These Tricycles given this day is to generate income for the Party at the constituency level and it is the first step of many more such initiatives to come”.

Mike Oquaye Jnr. who is contesting the NPP primary in the Dome Kwabenya constituency had earlier promised to serve the people of his constituency and help the youth to jobs.

He observed that the growth of the party will also depend on the efficiency of the party structures, hence the presentation of the tricycles.

Receiving the tricycles, the Second Vice Chairman for Dome Kwabenya, Mr George Nti said the donation would serve as a source of income generation which would also ease pressure on the executives.

He also assured Mr Oquaye Jnr that the tricycles would be used for the intended purpose and that accountability would be of utmost priority.

Mr Nti on behalf of Polling Station Executives thanked Mr Oquaye Jnr and prayed that more of such donations will come from his outfit.

Described as grassroots man, some constituents say Mr Oquaye Jnr should be given the chance for the job, indicating he is capable and competent.