5 hours ago

Investigations under the government’s Operation Recover All Loots (ORAL) have uncovered significant financial irregularities in the District Road Improvement Programme (DRIP), with confirmed tax evasion of GH¢22 million and an additional US$2 million in overpayments, the Attorney-General has revealed.

Speaking on JoyNews’ Newsfile on Saturday, January 10, Attorney-General and Minister of Justice, Dr. Dominic Ayine, said the findings were made through close collaboration with the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA).

According to him, although his office initially suspected that GH¢38.7 million in taxes had been avoided, it could not make a final determination without verification from the tax authority.

“I can now speak with certainty,” Dr. Ayine said. “The GRA confirmed just last week that GH¢22 million in taxes was indeed evaded under the DRIP transactions.”

He explained that the company at the centre of the matter had admitted in writing that some imported items were wrongly cleared under tax exemptions, even though they did not qualify.

“But once goods enter the country and duties are not paid when they should have been, that is tax evasion. The explanation doesn’t change the offence,” he stressed.

Beyond the tax issue, Dr. Ayine disclosed that investigators have also uncovered a separate financial discrepancy involving an overpayment of US$2 million.

“That amount has been clearly flagged, and we will go after it. Our evidence shows the company was paid more than it was entitled to,” he said.

He rejected any suggestion that the excess payment was the result of a clerical error, explaining that invoices from the Ministry of Finance, the District Assemblies Common Fund and the Public Procurement Authority were cross-checked and all confirmed the same overpayment figure.

With the evidence in hand, the Attorney-General said his office is preparing to take decisive action.

“I will insist on recovering every cedi and dollar. We are considering both civil proceedings and criminal prosecution to ensure the money is returned and accountability is enforced,” he added.