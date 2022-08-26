2 hours ago

The Executive Director of the Media Foundation for West Africa, Sulemana Braimah does not side with an order for Kumasi-based Oyerepa FM and TV to temporarily shut down over comments made by the founder of the United Progressive Party, Akwasi Addai Odike on the platform.

Mr. Braimah argued that the order forms part of attempts to muzzle the independence of the media house in question.

“It is a worrying development, and it is an act of censorship being imposed by the traditional authorities on the radio station. In other words, when the radio station or media organization in that jurisdiction errs, traditional authorities will say ‘we have the power and authority to shut you down’,” he explained on Eyewitness News.

Odike incurred the wrath of the Kumasi Traditional Council following comments he made against chiefs, questioning their role in the fight against illegal mining activities in the Ashanti Region.

He was also accused of inciting the youth against their chiefs.

The Kumasi Traditional Council has since directed the management of the media house to temporarily halt operations effective Friday, August 26, 2022, to show remorse for allowing Odike to make supposed demeaning comments against chiefs in the area.

Mr. Braimah said the order is not backed by law, adding that it could incite violence by some youth groups in the area.

“I do not seem to fathom any legal provision under which a traditional authority can say we are shutting down a radio station.”

