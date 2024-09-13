3 hours ago

Some members of the O'Reilly Old Students Association have expressed concerns about the lack of adequate security measures at the school, following a stabbing incident that claimed the life of an 18-year-old final-year student.

Speaking to GHOne TV and monitored by GhanaWeb, the association highlighted some major issues facing the school, particularly security.

During a visit to the school on Friday, September 13, 2024, they stated that the current fence wall at the school is not high enough to adequately safeguard students.

Additionally, they noted that the security guard at the school gate is not physically suited for the job. Despite their complaints to the school authorities, no action has been taken, and their concerns have been ignored.

“We request for additional security personnels and fence wall to be raised up a bit for us. For our security situation, we’ve had a security man at the entrance but then for some time now, we’ve noticed that he’s not been too healthy. We have reported and requested that maybe he should be changed or an additional one added to it but we’ve had no response to that effect after the incident that happened last week when we lost a final-year student through stabbing,” one of the members noted.

They have since called on the government to provide additional security and to construct a higher fence wall around the school.

“We are here today to call on the government to help solve the urgent needs of the school, which includes security issues,” he added.

Meanwhile, the association has expressed its condolences to the family of Edward Sackey, the final-year student who was stabbed to death by a fellow student during an altercation on September 4, 2024.

“The O’Reilly Old Students Association (OROSSA) would like to express our deepest condolences to the families and friends of the deceased,” they said.

The suspect of the stabbing incident is expected to appear in court on September 19, 2024, after being remanded in police custody for 2 weeks by the La District Court.