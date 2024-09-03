1 hour ago

An 18-year-old student from O’Reilly Senior High School in Accra has reportedly been stabbed by a colleague following an argument over whose father is richer.

According to reports, the two students were involved in a heated argument that escalated into a physical confrontation, ultimately leading to a fatal stabbing.

Videos and photos shared on social media show the victim lying unconscious on a white cloth on the floor.

The video also showed a group of students urgently transporting the injured student to the hospital after the incident.

The victim, a final-year Visual Arts student, has been identified as Edward Borketey Sackey.

The suspect has also been identified as Godwin.

Meanwhile, the school authorities are yet issued an official statement regarding the tragic event.