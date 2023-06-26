1 hour ago

Organised Labour has declared strike on Monday, July 10.

The strike is in relation with the sacking of three union leaders by management of Sunon Asogli Power (Ghana) Limited for joining a union.

Other union members are also said to be subjected to abuses by the management, largely made up of Chinese.

Organised Labour had, since March, called for the reinstatement of three but efforts seem to have yielded no results.

The National Labour Commission (NLC) and the Ministry of Employment and Labour Relations were involved with Secretary General of the Ghana Trades Union Congress, Dr Anthony Yaw Baah, who is also Spokesperson of Organised Labour, serving notice of an industrial action.

“Even the President of Ghana cannot stop any worker in Ghana from exercising his or her right to belong to a trade union,” Dr Yaw Baah said at a press conference in March.

On Monday, June 26, he directed public sector workers not to report on Monday, July 10 as a first step to calling management of Sunon-Asogli to order.