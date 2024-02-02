6 hours ago

Organized Labour is set to embark on a nationwide protest against the government’s implementation of a 15% Value Added Tax (VAT) on electricity.

The union gave the government a two weeks ultimatum to rescind its decision which has elapsed.

Secretary General of the Trades Union Congress Dr Yaw Baah said they have resolved to embark on a nationwide demonstration on February 13, 2024.

According to him, the only thing that can stop the demonstration is an official letter from the government withdrawing the VAT.

“In our earlier statement, we said if by the 31st of January 2024, the government had not withdrawn its directive, we would advise ourselves [because] this government is taking us for granted so we are going to lead massive demonstrations in all the 16 regional capitals of Ghana on 13th February,” he said.