18 minutes ago

Organised Labour, led by the Trades Union Congress (TUC), has issued a stern warning to the government, threatening a nationwide strike by the end of September if decisive action is not taken to address the escalating galamsey (illegal mining) crisis.

In a statement issued by Joshua Ansah, Secretary General of the TUC, Organised Labour demanded the immediate declaration of a state of emergency in all areas affected by illegal mining.

The group also called for a halt to all mining activities in forest reserves, the establishment of special courts to fast-track the prosecution of galamsey operators, and the deployment of the military to remove and destroy all mining equipment in affected areas.

Ansah stressed that the government’s failure to act swiftly and decisively on the galamsey menace has resulted in severe environmental degradation, including the destruction of rivers, farmlands, and forest reserves.

The statement added that if no concrete measures are taken by the end of September, Organised Labour will have no choice but to embark on a series of demonstrations and a nationwide strike to force the government’s hand.

This call by Organised Labour adds to the growing pressure on the government to take immediate and effective action against illegal mining, which continues to wreak havoc on Ghana’s natural resources and communities.