3 hours ago

The Minister of National Security, Albert Kan-Dapaah, has refuted claims by the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Bono Regional Chairman, Kwame Baffoe (Abronye DC), that leaders of Organised Labour were bribed during a meeting with the government to call off their demonstration against the menace of illegal mining (galamsey).

In a statement issued on September 19, 2024, the national security minister, who is the chairman of the government’s Adhoc Ministerial Committee on Illegal Mining, which had the said meeting with Organised Labour, said the claims by Abronye DC are unfounded.

He, therefore, urged the general public to disregard the bribery allegations, citinewsroom.com reports.

“The Committee hereby calls on the public to disregard the claims as same are baseless and unfounded. No such demand has been made and no such payment has been made either,” part of the statement is quoted.

The national security minister reiterated that there was no form of inducement during the committee's meeting with Organised Labour, adding that they would work with all stakeholders to stop galamsey.

“The engagement between the Committee and Organised Labour was held in good faith and without inducement.

“The Adhoc Ministerial Committee, tasked with fighting illegal and irresponsible mining, reiterated its commitment to working closely with all relevant stakeholders. We entreat the public to disregard such false claims,” the statement concluded.

Meanwhile, Organised Labour has called on the government to, as a matter of urgency, address the illegal mining activities in the country.

The group, among other things, called for the revocation of the Executive Instrument (EI) permitting mining in sensitive areas.

Additionally, all political parties must sign a pact banning galamsey.

This comes after Organised Labour, on September 17, 2024, met with the Adhoc Inter-Ministerial Committee set up by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to engage stakeholders in the fight against illegal mining - a canker that has reared its head up in the country.

In a statement issued by the Secretary General of Organised Labour, Joshua Ansah, it said, “Given the dire nature of the threat we face, Organised Labour made additional demands to its initial demands as follows: 1. Revocation of Forest (Cessation of Forest Reserve) (Amendment) Instrument, 2023 (Ε.Ι. 234) 2. All political parties to sign a pact on banning galamsey.

“While the government team accepted these proposals from Organised Labour, it requested additional time to engage other stakeholders to enable it to develop a comprehensive roadmap towards addressing the galamsey menace. This would also enable the government to respond to the specific demands of Organised Labour in a week.”

Organised Labour reiterated that its initial demands remain unchanged and timelines for action have not been varied.

Some of the initial demands include an immediate declaration of a state of emergency in areas most affected by galamsey.

Also, special courts dedicated to prosecuting offenders involved in illegal mining need to be established in the country.