3 hours ago

Organized Labour, Sunon Asogli Power Limited, and the National Labour Commission will today July 6, meet the National Labour Commission (NLC) for the 3rd time, after their earlier engagements ended inconclusively.

Even though Organized Labour was hopeful that their 2nd engagement on Wednesday, July 5, 2023, will yield positive results, it turned out otherwise.

The group wants Sunon Asogli Power Limited to get their local union members reinstated after what they described as wrongful termination of their contracts.

Secretary-General of the Trades Union Congress, Dr. Yaw Baah, expressed hope that their concerns will be finalized after a meeting at the Ministry of Employment and Labour Relations today, July 6.

“There are issues that we have put before the Commission and those are the issues we are discussing, including the reinstatement of our brothers. And I’m saying that we have made some progress, the details will come after our meeting at 2pm,” Dr. Yaw Baah said.

The group insists that it will proceed with its planned strike on July 10, if the three union leaders are not reinstated.

Source: citifmonline