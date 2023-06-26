1 hour ago

Organized Labour has announced that it will begin an indefinite strike on July 10, 2023, to demand the reinstatement of three local union leaders who were dismissed by Sunon Asogli Power Limited.

The union leaders were terminated after joining the Ghana Mine Workers Union, which operates under the umbrella of the Trades Union Congress (TUC).

The industrial action follows a series of ultimatums given to the company to reinstate the workers.

Despite attempts to resolve the situation, the Secretary General of the TUC, Dr. Yaw Baah, says their efforts have been unsuccessful, hence their action.

Addressing journalists in Accra on June 26, Dr Yaw Baah said, “We met here and informed you about the violation of workers’ rights by Sunon Asogli. As we speak, three of our colleagues have been sacked. On June 1, we met here, and we gave a deadline of June 26, for them to be reinstated. As of now, our friends are still home. We have engaged with Minister for Employment and Labour Relations, government officials, stakeholders, but they are still home. Today Organized Labour has made a decision that we will not allow this to go on. If our government will sit down for union leaders to be treated this way, we cannot sit down and do nothing.

“This morning, Organized Labour leaders have met, and our decision is very clear, all union members in this country, on July 10, if our three brothers have not been reinstated, no worker will go to work on July 10. That is very simple and clear, I want to repeat, on Monday, July 10, all workers of Ghana are going to stay at home, if our brothers are not reinstated”.

Dr. Baah further cautioned that both civil and public service workers as well as commercial drivers will also not work on the scheduled strike date.

“Workers both in public and civil service, Ghana Private Road Transport Union (GPRTU) will stay at home, no vehicles will move on July 10 in this country. This is the decision we have made, I think this is clear and simple, comrades,” the Secretary General of the TUC stated.

Source: citifmonline