1 hour ago

Ghanaian dancehall musician, Original Shana, has apologized to all women after the death of one Ama Broni who twerked to the musician’s song on stage shortly before her death.

Original Shana has said that he is aware that a lot of women are angered by happenings that led to the death of Ama Broni and has asked for forgiveness from all women in Ghana, Africa and the world.

In an interview with Y97.9FM’s Macall on the Y Entertainment Podium, the musician said: “. I am an entertainer and sometimes we do a lot of things on stage that we do not realize that we have done it until we come out of it. I didn’t have any intention to disgrace or kill her.

All the women who are agitated and charged because they felt like I disgraced a woman and sent her to her early grave, all I will say is that I am really sorry for my inactions and actions and whatever may have led to this beautiful woman’s demise. I am sorry and I hope that the world will find a place in their hearts to forgive me for whatever they feel like I didn’t do right to lead to this lady’s demise”.

Original Shana while taking responsibility for the indecency that took place on that fateful day, noted that he cannot be blamed for the death of Ama Broni. According to him, the young lady was electrocuted because of the negligence of the event organizers.

A lady who has been identified as Ama Broni met her sad demise after she twerked naked on stage at an event venue in Kasoa. Accounts has it that she engaged in this act after musician Original Shana offered to give 100 dollars to anyone who could perform to his song, ‘Yiwu Dross’.

Reports has it that the deceased was electrocuted in her attempt to leave the stage.