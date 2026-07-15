Osebo begs Obinim for forgiveness over Florence Obinim video

Fashion entrepreneur Richard Brown, popularly known as Osebo The Fashion King, has publicly apologised to the founder and leader of the International God’s Way Church, Bishop Daniel Obinim, following controversy surrounding a promotional video he recorded with the preacher’s estranged wife, gospel musician Florence Obinim.

The apology comes at a time when the marital challenges between Bishop Obinim and Florence Obinim continue to attract widespread public attention, with both parties making separate public appearances to address aspects of their relationship.

The latest development follows Bishop Obinim’s recent criticism of his wife for participating in a promotional video with Osebo despite his alleged strained relationship with the fashion entrepreneur.

Speaking during an interview on Hitz FM’s Daybreak Hitz with hosts Doreen Avio and Kwame Dadzie, Osebo maintained that he never intended to disrespect Bishop Obinim or create tension between the couple.

According to him, his decision to feature Florence Obinim in a promotional video was motivated purely by goodwill and his desire to support her music career, insisting that there was no hidden agenda behind the collaboration.

“If my friend Daniel Obinim feels it was wrong for me to do a video with his wife, I’m sorry. Whatever I did for her was from a clean heart,” Osebo stated during the interview.

He described Bishop Obinim as a friend whose relationship he deeply values, adding that his public apology was meant to clear the air and reassure the preacher that he never intended to interfere in his marriage or provoke controversy.

Osebo further explained that Florence Obinim was not the first gospel artist or public figure he had supported through promotional videos.

He disclosed that he had previously collaborated with gospel musicians Piesie Esther and Grace Ashly, stressing that those projects were also undertaken purely out of love and support.

“I have done videos for Piesie Esther and Grace Ashly. I did it out of love; it was not meant to bring confusion between them,” he explained.

The controversy began after Bishop Obinim, while addressing his congregation during a church service, expressed disappointment over Florence Obinim’s decision to record a music promotional video with Osebo.

According to the preacher, he had earlier informed his wife that he was not on good terms with the fashion entrepreneur and therefore expected her to avoid such public engagements with him.

Following the backlash, Florence Obinim also addressed the issue publicly, explaining that she had no intention of disrespecting her husband or worsening the already strained relationship between them.

She maintained that she only sought Osebo’s assistance to promote her music and that the collaboration carried no ulterior motive.

Despite the controversy, Osebo praised Florence Obinim’s talent, describing her as a gifted gospel musician whose songs carry deep lyrical and spiritual messages.

He noted that his admiration for her music was one of the reasons he willingly agreed to support her promotional campaign.

The latest development adds another chapter to the highly publicised marital difficulties involving Bishop Daniel Obinim and Florence Obinim, whose relationship has remained the subject of intense public discussion in recent weeks.

Earlier, Bishop Obinim disclosed that he had moved out of the family home to a residence at Trasacco and stated that he had no intention of returning.

Florence, on the other hand, has consistently indicated that although she has made efforts to preserve their marriage, she would accept whatever decision her husband ultimately makes regarding their future together.