1 hour ago

Ranking Member on the Mines and Energy Committee, John Abdulai Jinapor, has said the majority leader, Osei Kyei-Mensa-Bonsu exhibited competence when he presented the 2021 budget in the absence of Ken Ofori-Atta.

According to him, fresh blood and minds can turn the current economic crisis around and the majority leader exhibited such characteristics when he presented the budget statement before the house in 2021.

Speaking on the floor of parliament during the 2023 budget debate, John Jinapor said there is a need for both the finance minister and the head of the economic team Dr Bawumia to resign.

“…On that note, let me say that the resignation of the finance minister will be meaningless unless it is extended to Dr Bawumia and the economic management team because if you dismiss the finance minister and you leave the head of Economic Management Team, what would you have achieved Mr Speaker? It will be meaningless. So let them clear the sheet and bring in fresh blood, fresh Ideas. During the previous budget reading, the honourable Kyei-Mensa-Bonsu demonstrated competence when it came to the presentation of the budget,” he said on November 29,2022.

Members of Parliament (MPs) have commenced debate on the 2023 budget statement.

This comes after the Minister of Finance, Ken Ofori-Atta, appeared before the house in fulfillment of his constitutional mandate by presenting the government budget to the house.

The presentation is in accordance with Article 179 of the 1992 Constitution and section 21 of the Public Financial Management Act, 2016 (Act 921).

In a year that has seen some of the worst economic downturns in the fourth republic, the minister presented the 2023 budget statement and economic policy to parliament.