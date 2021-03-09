2 hours ago

Minority Leader, Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu says the government had no other choice than to pick him to deliver the 2021 budget statement in the absence of the Finance Minister.

According to him, the reason is without ‘malice’ – and explained that his position as leader of government business in parliament’ automatically allows him to deliver the budget in the absence of Mr Ken Ofori-Atta.

He was reacting to initial reports that the Minister for Trade and Industry, Alan Kojo Kyerematen, had been appointed by the President to deliver the budget statement.

Other reports also named Vice-President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia as the chosen one to deliver the budget statement.

But Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu told NEAT FM’s morning show ‘Ghana Montie’ that he is lawfully recognized to read the budget.

