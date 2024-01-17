1 hour ago

All the focus and attention is on Nigerian attacker, Victor Osimhen who is the reigning CAF Africa Footballer of the Year and a lot is expected of him at the ongoing TotalEnergies CAF Africa Cup of Nations Côte d'Ivoire 2023.

Despite the pressure and the task to deliver for Nigeria at the TotalEnergies CAF AFCON, Osimhen is still focused.

“I feel good. We are in good condition here in Abidjan, the whole team is focused on the mission,” Osimhen indicated.

The SSC Napoli star has achieved a lot at club level including his recent Scudetto triumph and is hoping to replicate similar form for the Super Eagles.

He hopes to help the Super Eagles end a decade long drought.

“The Super Eagles have a history closely linked to the AFCON but since 2013, we have been looking for a new coronation, it's been more than a decade, that's a long time for a football-loving country like Nigeria.

“We are the country of Jay-Jay Okocha, of Nwankwo Kanu, our illustrious elders of whom we are the heirs, we must restore this image so dear to our heart,” he said.

Despite a daunting task, Osimhen believes he’s put in enough works over the years and keeps challenging himself for every task.

“You know, I come from far away, I made a lot of sacrifices to realize the dream of becoming a professional footballer. I don't take anything for granted. I always challenge myself on the pitch, score more goals, provide more assists, each time, I challenge myself,” he stated.

“Many people, myself first and foremost, have a lot of hope in our generation. We know what we are capable of, we know what we want. Cote d’Ivoire is a wonderful country, but we are not here for tourism.”

The 25-year-old idolized Didier Drogba when growing up and believes playing in the TotalEnergies CAF AFCON in Cote d’Ivoire where the former Chelsea striker hails from is special for him.

“Life is surprising, when I was younger, I never missed a Didier Drogba match. I imitated each of his gestures, I did his celebration when I scored against my friends. Participating in a TotalEnergies CAF AFCON in the native land of my idol is an honour for me. I have the impression of being reconnected in a certain way with the kid from Olusosun that I was and who had a lot of dreams, including that of one day being Africa champion.”

As another sign of destiny, Osimhen and Nigeria will face Côte D’Ivoire, the host country of the competition.

“We told ourselves after our draw against Equatorial Guinea that the game against Côte D’Ivoire will not be easy because the fans will rally behind their team.

“Côte d’Ivoire has excellent players, our objective will be to be more efficient in front of goal, not to miss the opportunities we create,” he concluded.