Osman Bukari, the talented winger for both the Ghanaian national team, the Black Stars, and Red Star Belgrade, has made a generous donation to his hometown club, Okwawu United.

Although the exact amount has not been disclosed, Bukari's contribution aims to support the development and success of the club.

Hailing from Kwahu, Bukari encouraged the players of Okwawu United to remain dedicated and work tirelessly towards qualifying for the Division One League (DOL) and ultimately reaching the Ghana Premier League.

His donation serves as a symbol of his belief in their potential and his desire to see them excel.

In response to Bukari's gesture, Ernest Asare, the Deputy Captain of Okwawu United, expressed heartfelt appreciation on behalf of the team.

Asare conveyed his gratitude for Bukari's support and expressed optimism that, with the backing of their fellow countryman, the club would be able to reclaim its former glory.

During his visit to the training grounds, Bukari had the opportunity to meet with the players as they prepared for their upcoming Middle League match, a crucial step in their journey towards achieving their DOL aspirations.

His presence and words of encouragement undoubtedly left a lasting impact on the team.

At just 24 years old, Bukari has enjoyed a remarkable debut season at Red Star Belgrade, where he showcased his scoring prowess by netting 12 goals in the Serbian league.

His exceptional performances played a pivotal role in Red Star Belgrade's domestic double triumph, clinching both the league title and the cup.

Bukari's generous donation to Okwawu United demonstrates his commitment to giving back to his community and supporting the growth of football at the grassroots level.

His success serves as an inspiration to aspiring players and highlights the importance of nurturing talent from local clubs.