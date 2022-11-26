2 hours ago

Ghanaian winger Osman Bukari has explained his controversial sui celebration after scoring Ghana's second goal against Portugal in the 3-2 defeat on Thursday in the World Cup opening game.

The Red Star Belgrade winger netted Ghana's second goal in the 89th minute with a header from a Baba Rahman cross to make a nervy finish to the game.

After netting the goal the winger copied Cristiano Ronaldo's trademark celebration called sui in an apparent trolling of the former Manchester United forward all Ghana was on the losing side.

Bukari has taken to his Twitter handle to clarify that celebration claiming that his celebration was not meant to disrespect Ronaldo.

"I have noticed my celebration today has generated comments claiming I was disrespectful towards Ronaldo This is incorrect. I was overcome by the emotion of the moment of scoring for my country on my World Cup debut leading to my celebration. My upbringing doesn’t permit me to be disrespectful to elders let alone one of my idols. Thanks for your support and we focus on our next game!" he explained.

Ghana will face Korea on Monday and will need a win if they want to progress to the next stage of the competition.