Osman Bukari, the talented Ghanaian winger, has earned well-deserved recognition for his outstanding performance in the Serbian Mozzart Bet Superliga.

The league has honoured him by including him in its prestigious team of the season, highlighting his remarkable contributions to Red Star Belgrade's success.

Bukari, who previously showcased his skills at Nantes, made an immediate impact upon joining Red Star Belgrade. His exceptional performances played a crucial role in propelling the team to the top of the table, demonstrating his prowess as a winger.

Throughout the season, Bukari displayed his goal-scoring abilities with style, proving to be an essential asset for the Reds.

His final goal of the campaign, against FK Vojvodina, capped off a fantastic debut season with Red Star Belgrade.

In a total of 29 games, the 24-year-old impressively scored 12 goals and provided three assists in the fiercely competitive Mozzart Bet Superliga.

Thanks to Bukari's remarkable performances, Red Star Belgrade clinched the domestic double, securing both the league title and the cup.

Their success grants them the opportunity to compete in the upcoming season of the illustrious UEFA Champions League.

With his inclusion in the Serbian Mozzart Bet Superliga team of the season, Bukari's accomplishments are rightfully receiving recognition and celebration.

The Ghanaian winger's remarkable talent and contribution to his team's triumphs highlight his potential for a bright future. Football enthusiasts eagerly anticipate his continued growth and success on the field.