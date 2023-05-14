3 hours ago

Ghanaian winger, Osman Bukari, showcased his brilliance in Red Star Belgrade's 2-1 triumph against FK Vojvodina in the Serbian Superliga on Saturday.

Right from the start of the match, Red Star displayed their intent with two threatening long-range shots.

In the fourth minute, Mitrović tested Carević with a powerful strike, followed by Rakonjac narrowly missing the target.

However, these attempts served as a prelude to a moment of genius by Osman Bukari.

In the ninth minute, Red Star Belgrade executed a superb counterattack, with Katai providing a swift pass to the nimble-footed Bukari.

Bursting down the right side, he positioned himself favorably and unleashed a thunderous shot into Tsarević's net, leaving the goalkeeper helpless.

The visitors managed to equalize in the 57th minute when Yves Baraj, who had just entered the game, scored with a well-executed header.

Undeterred, Red Star Belgrade persisted in their pursuit of victory, and their efforts paid off in added time. Kings Kangwa delivered a brilliant winning goal from the edge of the penalty area, sealing a 2-1 win for his team.

Throughout the match, Osman Bukari showcased his exceptional abilities, leaving no stone unturned in his quest to make a significant impact against FK Vojvodina.