2 hours ago

Ghanaian forward Osman Bukari scored for his Serbian club Red Star Belgrade on Wednesday afternoon as they defeated Spartak Subotica in the Serbian Superliga.

Bukari helped his side defeat Spartak Subotica 4-1 in a one-sided game in their matchday 29 clash.

Red Stars Belgrade started the game in dominant fashion and their early start paid off as Bukari gave them the lead in the 7th minute.

Their lead did not last long as Spartak Subotica pulled parity a minute later through Noboru Shimura.

Red Stars Belgrade pulled clear as there was a brace from Aleksandar Katai and a goal from Kings Kangwa to make it 4-1 for Red Star Belgrade.

Ghana’s Osman Bukari now has seven goals in the Serbia Superliga and two assists.