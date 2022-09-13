53 minutes ago

Ghana and Red Star Belgrade winger Osman Bukari is the second most expensive player at his Serbian club Red Star Belgrade.

The Ghanaian winger's value has risen from 3 to 5 million euros and hat has been his best ever jump.

He is only behind his teammate Mirko Ivanic whose value stands at 8 million Euros.

The winger who played on loan last season at French side FC Nantes was sold by his parent club Gent.

He has since joining the Serbian giants been a different player as he has scored seven goals in 13 matches so far which has seen his value gone through the roof.

Bukari scored three of the seven goals in the UEFA Champions League play-offs which his side was eventually eliminated.

In Serbia, no team comes close to Red Star Belgrade whose value stands at €54.75m well ahead of city neighbours and rivals Partizan Belgrade whose value is 36.74 million euros

The Ghanaian has been called up for Ghana's two friendly matches against Brazil and Nicaragua.