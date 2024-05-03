5 hours ago

Ghanaian footballer Osman Bukari has triumphed in the Serbian league for the second year in a row as Red Star Belgrade clinched the championship title.

The Serbian powerhouse secured their victory by defeating Backa Topola 2-1, extending their lead at the top of the table to 14 points with four matches remaining in the season.

Bukari played a vital role in Red Star's successful title defense, contributing seven goals and seven assists in 27 matches throughout the ongoing campaign.

Since joining the Belgrade-based club in 2022, he has become a cornerstone of the team, showcasing his skills in both UEFA Champions League fixtures and domestic league matches for the Serbian champions.

This latest achievement adds another accolade to Bukari's growing list of honors, which includes last year's Serbian Cup and Serbian Super League titles.

His stellar performances have not gone unnoticed, drawing interest from clubs in the English Premier League and Major League Soccer (MLS), with Nottingham Forest emerging as potential suitors.

Although the 24-year-old missed recent international friendlies against Nigeria and Uganda, he is expected to rejoin the Ghana national team for the upcoming World Cup qualifiers in June, where Ghana will face Mali and the Central African Republic.

As Bukari continues to excel at the club level and prepares to represent his country on the international stage, his talent and dedication shine brightly in the world of football.