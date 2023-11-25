4 hours ago

Ghanaian winger Osman Bukari played a pivotal role in securing an important victory for Red Star Belgrade against FK Vojvodina in the Serbian SuperLiga.

Red Star Belgrade emerged victorious with a 2-1 away win in their match-week 15 clash at the Karadjordje Stadium.

Bukari made an immediate impact, opening the scoring for the Red and White lads with a cool finish in the 3rd minute.

Despite a goal from Radomir Milosavljevic for the host, Bukari struck again in the 27th minute with another goal, securing all three maximum points for his side.

No goals were produced in the second half, and Red Star Belgrade maintained their lead to secure a 2-1 victory, keeping their title-winning hopes alive.

Osman Bukari has now scored seven goals and provided four assists in 17 appearances for Red Star Belgrade across all competitions.