OSP allocated GH¢446m for the period of four years to fight corruption – Report

The Government Waste Report, 2022 which was issued by the Institute for Liberty and Policy Innovation, has revealed that the Office of the Special Prosecutor has, for the past four years, received over GH¢446 million to fight corruption.

“Fighting corruption is just like fighting the government’s own evil. Notwithstanding the importance of the OSP, the fight against corruption looks endless and wasteful spending.

“It is imperative to note that, corruption in Ghana have not seen any significant truncation since the Corruption Perception Index still disclosed that Ghana was ranked 73 out of 180 countries with the same score of 43 as of 2021,” the report said.