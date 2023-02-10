4 hours ago

The Special Prosecutor has arrested four persons – three public servants and one civil servant – and charged them for failing to comply and declare sources of income in contravention of regulation 20 of LI2374.

The four, Issah Seidu, James Keck Osei, John Abban and Peter Archibald Hyde are due to appear before the High Court (Criminal Division) in Accra on Monday, 13 February 2023.

A tweet by the Office of the Special Prosecutor disclosed that Mr Siedu works with the National Insurance Commission while James works with the Office of the Vice President as an administrator.

John and Peter, according to the OSP are senior Officers with the Customs Division of the Ghana Revenue Authority.

Source: citifmonline