5 hours ago

The Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP) has unveiled a counterfeiting syndicate operating in Accra and Tema, exposing it as a major producer of fake foreign currency.

The announcement, made through social media on December 15, revealed that the syndicate was involved in the production of a substantial amount of counterfeit foreign currency, with seized amounts totalling US$40 million.

The operation took place in two warehouses located in Accra and Tema, where the counterfeit funds were discovered concealed in steel trunks.

The OSP’s disclosure is part of an update on various cases it is pursuing under its comprehensive fourfold mandate, which includes investigations, prosecution, asset recovery and management, and the prevention of corruption.

The post further noted that the OSP has been actively engaged in addressing these matters since August 2021, with efforts aimed at concluding various cases under its mandate.

