1 hour ago

The Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP) has filed multiple criminal charges against former Chief Executive Officer of the National Petroleum Authority (NPA), Mustapha Abdul-Hamid, along with six other individuals and three companies, over their alleged involvement in a GH¢280 million extortion and money laundering scheme.

The accused were arraigned before the High Court (Criminal Division) in Accra after months of investigations into suspected acts of corruption within the NPA.

Those facing charges include:



Mustapha Abdul-Hamid – Former CEO of the NPA

Jacob Kwamina Amuah – Coordinator, Unified Petroleum Pricing Fund (UPPF) at NPA; Managing Director of Propnest, Kel Logistics, and Kings Energy

Wendy Newman – NPA staff

Albert Ankrah – Director, Kel Logistics Limited

Isaac Mensah – Director, Kel Logistics Limited

Bright Bediako-Mensah – Director, Kel Logistics and Kings Energy Limited

Kwaku Aboagye Acquaah – Director, Kings Energy Limited

Propnest Limited

Kel Logistics Limited

Kings Energy Limited

According to the OSP, between 2022 and December 2024, Abdul-Hamid, Amuah, and Newman allegedly leveraged their positions at the NPA to unlawfully extort over GH¢280 million from petroleum transporters and oil marketing companies. The scheme, which reportedly had no legal basis, was orchestrated by Abdul-Hamid and carried out with the assistance of Amuah and Newman.

Further investigations revealed that four other accused persons—Ankrah, Mensah, Bediako-Mensah, and Acquaah—worked in tandem with a now-fugitive director of Kel Logistics Limited to launder the illicit funds through companies including Propnest Limited, Kel Logistics Limited, and Kings Energy Limited.

The OSP alleges that the proceeds were used to acquire and construct residential properties, purchase oil distribution trucks, and establish fuel stations—measures aimed at concealing the illegal origins of the funds.

In total, the seven individuals and three companies are facing 25 counts, including:



Extortion by a Public Officer, under Section 151 of the Criminal Offences Act, 1960 (Act 29)



Conspiracy to Commit Money Laundering, under Section 23 of Act 29 and Sections 1(1), 1(2), and 4 of the Anti-Money Laundering Act, 2020 (Act 1044)



Money Laundering, under Sections 1(1), 1(2), and 4 of Act 1044

The OSP also revealed that one Osei Tutu Adjei, a director of Kel Logistics Limited, is currently at large.

The accused are expected to appear before the court for their pleas to be taken on a date yet to be confirmed.

The OSP reaffirmed its resolve to pursue corruption and corruption-related offences without fear or favour, and encouraged all public institutions and citizens to remain vigilant and report any suspected acts of corruption.