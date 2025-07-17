1 hour ago

The Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP) has declared Ernest Darko Akore, a former Technical Advisor at the Ministry of Finance, wanted in connection with an ongoing corruption investigation.

In a public notice issued on July 16, 2025, the OSP indicated that Akore is being sought in relation to suspected corruption and corruption-related offences linked to the Revenue Assurance Contract between the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) and Strategic Mobilisation Limited (SML).

The manhunt follows an arrest warrant issued by the High Court – Criminal Division.

According to the OSP, Akore, 67, may hold dual Ghanaian-American citizenship, having previously held a U.S. passport. Authorities believe he may be hiding in the United States, the United Kingdom, Hong Kong, or South Africa.

In a post on social media platform X, the OSP called on the public to assist in locating him, urging anyone with relevant information to contact the office via phone call or WhatsApp on 0554494499 or 0554484488.

