2 hours ago

The Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP) has denied disclosing any information or details about the bank accounts of former Minister of Sanitation and Water Resources, Cecilia Abena Dapaah.

In a public notice, the OSP said it has not released any information about the bank accounts, which have been frozen by the Special Prosecutor.

“The OSP urges the public to disregard media accounts on purported bank balances reported to have been disclosed by the OSP,” the OSP said in a notice posted on social media handles.

The OSP’s denial comes after several media reports claimed that the office had revealed that Dapaah had $5 million and GHȼ48 million in her accounts with two banks in Ghana.

The OSP is investigating Dapaah for corruption and corruption-related offences following the revelation that she was keeping more than $1 million in her house.

Source: citifmonline