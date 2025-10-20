2 hours ago

The Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP) has announced that it is intensifying efforts to prosecute corruption-related cases in court as the new legal year begins, with several additional cases expected to be filed before the end of 2025.

The announcement follows the reopening of the courts after their annual break, allowing the continuation of multiple high-profile corruption trials that have drawn significant public interest.

In a statement posted on X (formerly Twitter) on Sunday, October 19, 2025, the anti-corruption agency revealed that it is currently handling numerous cases on behalf of the public and hinted at a wave of new filings in the final quarter of the year.

“With the courts resuming from vacation, these are the cases the OSP is actively prosecuting on your behalf, with more cases to be filed in the last quarter of the year. Earlier this year, seven individuals were convicted through plea bargains,” the post on X read.

The OSP noted that these seven convictions were secured earlier in 2025 through plea bargains, describing them as evidence of “steady progress” in its mandate to investigate and prosecute corruption and corruption-related offences.

The statement further indicated that the Office is pursuing several ongoing cases involving individuals and entities implicated in various acts of financial misconduct across both public and private institutions.