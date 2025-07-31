56 minutes ago

The Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP) has officially invited Paul Adom-Otchere, former Board Chairman of the Ghana Airports Company Limited (GACL), for questioning in connection with an ongoing corruption investigation into a controversial revenue assurance contract awarded during his tenure.

The OSP’s letter, dated July 25, 2025, names Adom-Otchere as a suspect in a case involving alleged corruption and corruption-related offences related to a deal between the GACL and a private firm contracted to conduct a revenue assurance audit.

The specific terms and nature of the contract, which have drawn scrutiny in recent months, have not been disclosed, but OSP sources say it is part of a broader investigation into questionable procurement and governance practices within state-owned enterprises.

The investigative body has asked Adom-Otchere to appear at its South Ridge office in Accra on Thursday, July 31, 2025, to assist with the probe.

However, the former board chair, speaking to Myjoyonline, confirmed receipt of the OSP’s invitation and revealed that his legal team has requested a new date — Monday, August 4 — due to their existing court commitments in Kumasi.

“I have been served, and my lawyers have already communicated to the Office of the Special Prosecutor,” Adom-Otchere said.

“It’s surprising to me that as a former board chairman, I am being singled out for questioning when the management and the managing director, who executed the deal, are all available and still in office.”

The investigation centers around a revenue assurance audit contract, reportedly awarded under circumstances that may not have met due procurement standards.

The OSP has not provided further details on the private firm involved, nor the full scope of the financial arrangements, but anti-corruption observers believe it may involve inflated fees, lack of competitive tendering, or conflict of interest.

Paul Adom-Otchere, a well-known broadcaster and public commentator, was appointed Board Chairman of GACL in 2021 under the previous administration and served until earlier this year when the new government began revoked appointments in state agencies.

His tenure was not without controversy.

In 2022, he came under public criticism for defending the procurement of Christmas decorations at the Kotoka International Airport, amid accusations of financial impropriety — an issue he strongly denied, insisting the items were acquired through sponsorships.

He also publicly clashed with sections of GACL staff unions over governance issues and restructuring plans.