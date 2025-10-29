3 hours ago

The Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP) has carried out simultaneous raids at the Trassaco Valley residence of businessman Nana Yaw Duodu, popularly known as Dr. Sledge, and at the East Legon offices of Goldridge Company Limited, in connection with ongoing investigations into the Minerals Income Investment Fund (MIIF) gold trade programme.

The court-sanctioned operation, authorized by the High Court in Accra, focuses on suspected corruption and related offences that allegedly resulted in a financial loss of about US$94 million to the State.

During the searches, the OSP’s Asset Recovery and Management Team confiscated luxury vehicles, jewellery, firearms, and documents linked to various landed properties believed to be tied to the case.

In September, Dr Sledge was reportedly arrested and detained by the OSP after failing to meet bail conditions.

Authorities allege that significant sums from the MIIF gold trade initiative were misappropriated through Goldridge Company Limited, causing substantial losses to the State.