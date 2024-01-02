12 minutes ago

Chief Executive of the National Entrepreneurship and Innovation Programme (NEIP), Kofi Ofosu Nkansah has been released.

Mr Nkansah was arrested on charges of distributing money to delegates ahead of the NPP Parliamentary primaries slated for Saturday, January 27.

Subsequently, Mr. Nkansah was taken to the OSP’s office to assist in investigations.

The arrest followed a complaint reportedly filed by his rival, Kwame Anyimadu Antwi, the Asante Akim Central Member of Parliament.

Mr Anyimadu Antwi has however denied reporting the incident to the Office of the Special Prosecutor.

So far, the party has cleared 326 parliamentary aspirants for the January 27 primaries to elect its parliamentary candidates in constituencies where the party has sitting MPs.

Out of the total number of 373 aspirants, who filed to contest the primaries, after vetting, 29 are going unopposed, 11 were disqualified, two were referred to the National Executive Committee (NEC), two stepped down, one incomplete form and two did not show up for vetting leaving the qualified aspirants for the primaries at 326.