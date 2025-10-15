2 hours ago

The Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP) has moved to protect one of its key witnesses in the high-profile corruption trial involving former Inter-Ministerial Committee on Illegal Mining (IMCIM) Secretary, Charles Bissue, and two others.

The OSP has asked the High Court to conduct part of the proceedings in-camera, citing concerns for the safety and security of an undercover investigator expected to testify.

The request, made on Tuesday, October 14, 2025, before the High Court presided over by Justice Audrey Kocuvi-Tay, was presented by Akua Adiyiah, the lead prosecutor.

She told the court that the first witness, Benjamin Agyepong, served as an undercover operative during the OSP’s investigation and that revealing his identity in open court could expose him to significant risk.

“Our humble prayer is that the court clears the courtroom during the testimony of our first witness, who is an undercover investigator, to ensure his safety,” Adiyiah stated.

However, defense lawyers representing Bissue and his co-accused, Raphael Mensah and Dr. Naa Dedei Tagoe, objected to the OSP’s request. They argued that holding the hearing privately could undermine transparency in the judicial process.

After hearing both sides, Justice Kocuvi-Tay instructed the prosecution to file a formal written application justifying the need for an in-camera session.

The case was subsequently adjourned to October 29, 2025, to allow the court to consider the request.

Background of the Case

This latest development marks another chapter in a case that has drawn significant public attention since 2019, when investigative journalist Anas Aremeyaw Anas and his Tiger Eye PI team released an undercover documentary implicating several officials in alleged illegal mining (galamsey) activities.

Charles Bissue, who at the time served as Secretary to the IMCIM, was accused of facilitating the issuance of illegal mining permits and allegedly receiving bribes to protect certain operators.

The OSP, under former Special Prosecutor Martin Amidu, initiated investigations, but the case stalled for years.

Following renewed anti-corruption efforts under the current OSP administration, Bissue was formally charged earlier this year with three counts of using public office for profit and three counts of corruption by a public officer, all contrary to the Criminal Offences Act, 1960 (Act 29).

His alleged accomplices, Raphael Mensah and Dr. Naa Dedei Tagoe, face one count each of abetment of crime. All three have pleaded not guilty to the charges.