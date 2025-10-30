1 hour ago

The Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP) has uncovered significant tax irregularities linked to automatic payments made by the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) to Strategic Mobilisation Ghana Limited (SML) for downstream petroleum audit services.

According to the Special Prosecutor, Mr. Kissi Agyebeng, the GRA — the nation’s central tax authority — failed to deduct statutory taxes amounting to GHS13.38 million when processing payments to SML. Although the tax component was later offset in July 2024, a penal component of GHS18.8 million remains unpaid.

Mr. Agyebeng further revealed that SML owes an additional GHS346,967.53 in pay-as-you-earn (PAYE) tax liabilities, pointing to broader issues of tax compliance and institutional oversight.

Speaking to journalists in Accra on Thursday, October 30, he stated:

“A central issue arising from the automatic payments by GRA to SML for downstream petroleum audit services is that GRA failed to deduct statutory taxes totaling GHS13,380,000. GRA subsequently offset this tax component in July 2024. However, a penal component of GHS18,800,000 remains outstanding. In addition, there is an unpaid PAYE tax liability of GHS346,967.53.”

These revelations form part of the OSP’s ongoing investigations into contracts awarded to SML. The contracts have faced widespread criticism over unlawful approvals, automatic payments without verification of work done, and limited service delivery, raising serious concerns about transparency and accountability in public financial management.