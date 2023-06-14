1 hour ago

The Minority in Parliament has described the arrest of former Minister of Environment, Science, Technology and Innovation, Professor Kwabena Frimpong-Boateng, as “awkward” and “unimpressive.”

Speaking to journalists, Ranking Member on the Lands and Forestry Committee of Parliament, Dr. Rashid Pelpuo, said the arrest of Prof. Frimpong Boateng purports to be a calculated attempt to cover up top government officials who were cited in the bombshell report released by the former minister, which indicted some NPP officials for allegedly engaging in illegal mining activities.

“A few days ago, we heard the news of the arrest of Professor Frimpong-Boateng and we find the arrest awkward and unimpressive because rather than working with the professor to get to the roots of the problem, he is rather seen as a culprit and not an informant. This creates the impression that his arrest is meant to becloud the accusation of the government’s involvement in corrupt activities.”

Mr. Pelpuo further urged the government to arrest individuals accused of engaging or interfering in the fight against illegal mining in the report released by Professor Frimpong-Boateng, to portray the government’s seriousness.

“We believe that if the government seriously wants to demonstrate its seriousness in fighting galamsey, it must go beyond the arrest of Professor Frimpong-Boateng. It should go wider by ensuring the arrest of government appointees at the Jubilee House.”

Professor Frimpong-Boateng was interrogated and granted bail by the Office of the Special Prosecutor OSP last month after he was invited to answer questions about suspected corruption and corruption-related offences in respect of the activities and expenditure of the dissolved Inter-Ministerial Committee on Illegal Mining IMCIM, which he chaired.

Source: citifmonline